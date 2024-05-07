Mayawati in Lakhimpur: BJP govt serving capitalists, benefitting from electoral bonds

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has said that unlike other parties which issued election manifestos containing unrealistic and alluring promises but failed to fulfil them, the BSP never believed in manifestos but in action, and thus never issued them. BSP president Mayawati greeting the people in Lakhimpur on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Addressing an election rally at the Government Inter College (GIC) sports ground in Lakhimpur, on Tuesday to canvass for party candidates Anshay Kalra from Kheri, Shyam Kishor Awasthi from Dhaurahra and Mahendra Singh Yadav from the neighbouring Sitapur seat, she said, “BJP will not come to power again if free and fair elections are held, as its old and new dramatics, rhetoric and guarantees have been exposed.”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

In her address, lasting the better part of 30 minutes, the BSP president clarified to the people that her party was fighting alone in the ongoing parliamentary elections without any tie-up with the Congress, BJP or any other opposition party.

She added that “due representation to all communities had been ensured in the distribution of party tickets.”

Mayawati targeted BJP again and again and said, “The BJP was the party whose words and actions never matched and owing to its capitalist, communal and defective policies and working, it will not come to power again.”

She accused the BJP government of serving and shielding the interests of big capitalists and taking benefits from them through electoral bonds and said, “now it seems that like the Congress, the BJP has also politicised the investigating agencies.”

She said, “whenever the BSP formed a government in UP, it served the interests of farmers, provided them affordable means of farming and ensured the due price of their produce. However, under the BJP rule, farmers felt oppressed.”

She said the BJP government at the centre had failed to ensure proper development of the poor, the Dalits, other backward castes and religious minorities, owing to its casteist, communal and capitalistic approach.

She alleged that “under the ruling BJP government at the centre, even the reservation quota for the scheduled castes and scheduled tribes in government services had not been filled while reservation for government employees had been made ineffective.”

She further alleged that faulty economic policies of the BJP government had adversely affected the national economy, while poverty and unemployment were on the rise, and the corruption was yet to be bridled.

She said that (under the BJP rule at the centre) the boundaries of the country are not protected which was a matter of concern.

On the free ration scheme of the BJP government, the BSP chief told the people that the free ration was not being distributed by BJP or its government. It was being funded from the taxes people pay, and said, “not free ration but a job for every hand will do good to the poor.”

She promised to the people that “if the BSP came to power at the centre, it would carry out solid work on the ground instead of making bogus promises as it did in UP.”

She added that the if the BSP came to power, it would work with the motive of ‘sarva jan hitay and sarva jan sukhay’ and ensure that all sections of society including the poor, unemployed, government employees, Dalits, OBCs and minorities benefitted.

Senior leaders of the party, including district president Hemraj, Uma Shankar Gautam, candidates Anshay Kalra, Shyam Kishor Awasthi, Mahendra Singh Yadava and others were present on the occasion.