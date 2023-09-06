Mayawati urges Supreme Court to ban political use of ‘INDIA’ & ‘Bharat’

LUCKNOW Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati has called upon the Supreme Court to take suo motu cognisance of the “divisive politics” taking place under the guise of ‘Bharat’ and ‘INDIA’. She has urged the apex court to prohibit all political entities, organisations, and alliances from indulging in politicisation of the nation’s name. Mayawati justified the BSP’s decision to distance itself from both alliances. (HT File)

This plea comes in the wake of Opposition parties naming their alliance “INDIA” while official invites being sent to G20 invitees from the “President of Bharat” instead of the traditional “President of India”.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Mayawati emphasised that “Bharat” and “India” are well-established, dignified constitutional names of the nation. She said that people have a profound affection and respect for the Constitution drafted by Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, and any attempt to amend or undermine its essence would be “inappropriate and unjust”.

Mayawati asserted that the opposition has “strategically and conspiratorially” provided an opportunity to the BJP-led NDA to tamper with the Constitution by naming its alliance “INDIA”. She decried the practice of playing “name game” politics by both Opposition and ruling parties.

In the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections, both Congress and the BJP have embroiled themselves in “Bharat Vs India” political narrative, said Mayawati. She pointed out that people have recognised the unwholesome politics pursued by both Opposition and the incumbent BJP, sidelining critical issues such as poverty, unemployment, and rising prices.

Mayawati also justified the BSP’s decision to distance itself from both alliances, asserting that it is in people’s best interests. She contended that the BJP-led NDA or the central government should have filed a petition in the Supreme Court after opposition parties adopted the name “INDIA”. She further suggested that the ruling party should have introduced legislation to prohibit opposition parties from using the name “INDIA” for their alliance.

However, instead of taking appropriate measures, the central government indulged in “narrow politics” over the names “INDIA” and “Bharat”, said Mayawati. She described the practice as both incorrect and detrimental to the welfare of the people.

The BSP chief also said that failure to address the issue would provide an opportunity for anyone to tamper with the nation’s Constitution for narrow political agendas.