MBAs, LLMs queue up for constable’s job; 4,358 posts, 1 lakh apply and counting

Ludhiana Wielding a government ‘lathi’ is widely desired among Punjab’s youngsters, even those with professional qualification like an MBA or LLM. Sample this: Over 1 lakh applications have poured in for 4,358 posts of constables in Punjab Police, within 10 days of the opening of the application window on July 16. The eligibility is Class-12 pass. The monthly pay is fixed at ₹19,900, plus certain allowances.

With three weeks to go before the application window closes on August 15, the number of applications is expected to rise considerably. There are 2,015 vacancies in the district police cadre, while 2,343 vacancies are in the armed police cadre.

This is the first time that a written examination is being conducted for the post of constables. Punjab police is providing training to aspirants in the form of online classes as well as physical training to candidates willing to join the force.

10,500 APPLY FROM

LUDHIANA RANGE ALONE

From Ludhiana range comprising Khanna and Jagraon sub-divisions, and SBS Nagar (Nawanshahar) in addition to Ludhiana Commissionerate, 10,509 candidates have applied for the recruitment.

With Ludhiana Police also starting a training module on cracking the recruitment, over 4,600 aspirants have registered with it. Of these, 936 (over 20%) are graduates; 153 (3%) are postgraduates, with 63 women also part of this highly-qualified group.

Ludhiana police commissioner Rakesh Kumar Agrawal said the recruitment drive is receiving an overwhelming response from the candidates, and the police were providing online as well as physical training to the aspirants. “Recently recruited sub-inspectors have been asked to make short motivational videos to help candidates. We select the best and post the link for online reference of aspirants,” he added.