MBBS 1995 batch celebrates reunion at JNMC

Published on Dec 27, 2022 12:02 AM IST

The VC called for alumni meets on a regular basis and extended gratitude to alumni networks for their valuable contributions particularly in the difficult time of the Covid pandemic.

‘Rubaru’ reunion function underway at AMU. (HT)
ByHT Correspondent, Aligarh

Nostalgic speeches conveying the message of love and belonging marked ‘Rubaru’, the MBBS 1995 batch reunion celebrations wherein the former Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College (JNMC), Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) students from USA, UK, Australia and different parts of the country gathered to relive the memories and forge new ties, 27 years after they enrolled to pursue the MBBS course.

Speaking to the alumni batch students, chief guest AMU vice chancellor Prof Tariq Mansoor said: “Much water has flowed under the bridge in the past 27 years, you will notice that your alma mater has newer departments, infrastructure and courses and as you travel to the depths of memories and live the moments that were left behind, I want to tell you all that the AMU community stands proud of your achievements.”.

Prof Mohammad Gulrez, AMU pro vice chancellor, was present as the guest of honour.

Prof M U Rabbani, dean, faculty of medicine, and Prof Rakesh Bhargava, Principal, JNMC, also addressed the gathering.

Dr Uzma Firdaus delivered the welcome address.

Tuesday, December 27, 2022
