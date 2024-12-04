Menu Explore
MCG solves nearly half of 884 complaints through grievance camps

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 05, 2024 05:44 AM IST

They said these camps, organised under the Haryana government’s new initiative, aim to address grievances of citizens promptly and bridge the gap between the administration and the people

Gurugram: The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has solved about 50% of the 884 complaints it received during grievance redressal camps held by the corporation since October 22, officials said.

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has solved about 50% of the complaints it received during grievance redressal camps held by the corporation since October 22. (HT PHOTO)

MCG commissioner Ashok Kumar Garg, who has been personally overseeing these camps, ensures on-the-spot resolutions by directing officials to act immediately. During Wednesday’s camp, he addressed issues related to property tax, sanitation and water bills, resolving several complaints on the spot.

“So far, 441 complaints have been resolved, while 30 unrelated complaints were redirected to the relevant departments. The remaining 413 complaints, requiring longer timelines due to procedural complexities like tender processing, are being addressed with defined deadlines,” said Garg.

At the camps, property tax concerns have been of significant focus. The commissioner instructed zonal taxation officers to expedite data corrections and avoid unnecessary delays or rejections without valid reasons. He emphasised that negligence in addressing complaints would not be tolerated.

In a meeting with the representatives of sanitation workers’ unions during the camp, Garg reiterated the government’s commitment to their welfare. He highlighted various welfare schemes and encouraged workers to ensure the city’s cleanliness, assuring them of the necessary resources. Union representatives pledged to improve the city’s cleanliness within a week.

