MCG to host zone-wise seminars to train bulk waste generators

Gurugram: The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has announced plans to host zone-wise seminars aimed at teaching Bulk Waste Generators (BWGs) about their responsibilities under the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016. These seminars will also facilitate the registration of BWGs on the municipal corporation's online portal, officials aware of the matter said.

The decision was taken during a Citizen Supervisory Committee meeting chaired by additional commissioner Dr Balpreet Singh on Friday. The seminars are designed to encourage BWGs to adopt proper waste management practices and ensure compliance with existing rules.

MCG has intensified its crackdown on BWGs in an attempt to enforce solid waste management rules. During a series of inspections carried out during the week, MCG officials visited over 50 residential societies across the city, revealing a concerning trend of non-compliance with mandatory waste processing regulations.

In addition, the meeting highlighted that BWGs who fail to adhere to waste management regulations and do not pay fines will have their penalties added to their property tax bills. To combat illegal waste dumping, a special squad comprising retired army personnel with licensed arms will be established. This squad will monitor and take action against illegal dumping activities within the MCG area, officials said.

Singh also directed that secondary waste collection points be equipped with CCTV cameras and security guards. He tasked Joint Commissioner (Swachh Bharat Mission) Dr. Naresh Kumar with overseeing these measures and ensuring strict compliance. Additionally, the performance of agencies assisting BWGs will be reviewed, with underperforming agencies facing de-empanelment by the corporation.

The meeting further stressed the need for citizens to segregate wet, dry, and domestic hazardous waste at the source.

MCG Commissioner Narhari Singh Bangar said that since January this year, 179 challans totaling ₹24.11 lakh have been issued to BWGs for violations of the Solid Waste Management (SWM) Rules, 2016. “We are enforcing these regulations, and unpaid fines will be added to the property tax bills of defaulters,” he said.