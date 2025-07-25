MCG identifies over 17K illegal water connections in Gurugram

Gurugram: The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has identified at least 17,373 illegal water connections across the city and has started sending notices to the concerned property owners. These residents have been given 15 days to clear their dues and apply for legal, metered water connections, failing which their water supply will be disconnected and heavy penalties imposed on them, officials, aware of the matter, said on Thursday. The MCG’s crackdown on illegal connections is expected to not only boost revenue recovery but also curb misuse, promote efficient water usage and create much-needed accountability in the city’s water supply system. (HT PHOTO)

According to senior MCG officials, the penalty will be calculated based on the date of the Property ID being issued, effectively bringing long-standing defaulters into the legal framework. The civic body aims to plug revenue losses and ensure fair usage of water resources by targeting those who have been using municipal water illegally for years, without paying for it or being held accountable.

Many of these connections, officials said, were found in unauthorised colonies, commercial complexes, and rapidly growing residential sectors, where users bypassed official channels to tap into the municipal water supply. This not only caused unfair billing imbalances but also placed additional pressure on the already stretched public water distribution network.

To maintain transparency, MCG meter readers are personally delivering the notices and taking written acknowledgment from each household or property owner. This documentation process is meant to ensure procedural accountability and avoid future disputes.

“If any resident has doubts regarding the notice or wishes to get a legal water connection, they are encouraged to visit our Citizen Facilitation Centres at Sector 34, Sector 42, or the old MCG office opposite Civil Hospital,” said Pradeep Dahiya, MCG commissioner. Residents can reach out to the toll-free helpline at 1800-180-1817 for assistance, he added.

The civic body has also clarified that no charges are applicable for the delivery of these notices. “If anyone demands money in the name of MCG or water connection regularisation, residents should immediately report the matter. The process is completely transparent and free of cost,” the MCG warned.

The entire process to apply for a legal water connection is now available online. Residents and commercial property owners can apply through the official website www.mcg.gov.in, where forms, documents required, and application tracking are all accessible.

“This initiative is part of our larger goal to improve water management and ensure equity among citizens. Those who have been paying for legal connections should not be penalised indirectly due to the actions of defaulters,” additional commissioner Yash Jaluaka said.

The MCG’s crackdown is expected to not only boost revenue recovery but also curb misuse, promote efficient water usage, and create much-needed accountability in the city’s water supply system.