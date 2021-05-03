Medical officer posts increased from 200 to 250 in Punjab; recruitment test on May 7

The Punjab government has increased the number of posts of medical officers (general), under the department of health and family welfare from 200 to 250 to help battle the second wave of the covid-19 infection. Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot, will conduct the recruitment through a written test on May 7.

BFUHS vice-chancellor Dr Raj Bahadur said to fight the emerging situation arising out of the pandemic’s spread, the step was much needed. “The additional number will strengthen the health care system to tackle covid surge,” he said, adding that 21 centres will be set up at Faridkot, Amritsar, Jalandhar and Mohali to conduct the test. Around 2,000 aspirants have applied online for the recruitment exam.

“We are going to set up examination centres in all the zones of Punjab. We are making centres at Faridkot, Jalandhar, Amritsar and Mohali, so aspirants don’t face any problem reaching their centres. Following covid-19 guidelines, a maximum of 100 students will be allowed at one centre,” said the V-C. The BFUHS has also announced that those appearing for the written test have to bring a rapid antigen covid-19 negative test report.

“Those reporting at the examination centre without a negative rapid antigen covid report will not be allowed to appear for the test,” said Dr Ruhee Dugg, BFUHS, registrar.