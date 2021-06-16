Meerut to adopt cluster model to achieve vaccination target

In a bid to administer vaccines to more people, the health department plans to divide the population of the district into 200 clusters of 20,000 people each and give them jabs accordingly.

Under this system, people would not require booking of slots, said officials.

Despite their best effort, the health department has succeeded to vaccinate only 56.3% people under 45 plus age group.

In view of the situation, it has been decided to adopt the formula of dividing the population into clusters of 20,000 persons each and vaccinate them.

District vaccination officer Dr Pracewn Gautam shares that a pilot project of three clusters are already in progress in the district.

“We have received good outcome of it therefore the same cluster model would be implemented in the entire district from July 1 onwards,” said Dr Gautam.

Explaining the cluster model, he said till now people were coming to vaccination centers to get themselves vaccinated. Besides, 18-45 years age group was also needed to book their slot online for vaccination.

In cluster model, the entire district which had approximate population of 40 lakh would be divided into clusters and each cluster will cover a population of 20,000 people.

One booth will be set up for 200 persons in each cluster and team deputed on each booth will approach families to administer vaccines.

Dr Gautam said, “We are hopeful that by adopting this cluster model teams would be able to reach all families in their respective booth areas”.

Under this cluster model vaccines would be administered to people of 18 plus age group and there would be no need of booking slot for vaccination.

Dr Gautam said that no compulsion of slot booking would benefit rural population who has no access to internet.

Against the target of 7,44,572 ( age 45 plus) only 4,19,549 people had taken vaccines which is 56.3 percent of the target and only 7,0187 persons had taken booster dose which is only 16.7 percent of the target.

In age group 18-45 years 1,71,836 persons had taken jabs between May 1 to June 15 against the target of 2,09,800 which is 81.9% of the target and only 17,124 have been administered booster dose.