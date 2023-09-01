Colourful start to Kashi Sansad Sanskritik Mahotsav

A mega cultural event, ‘Kashi Sansad Sanskritik Mahotsav’ got off to a colourful start at 61 venues simultaneously in Varanasi on Friday. The event aims to provide a platform for emerging artistes to showcase their talent. The logo of the event. (Sourced)

The festival will go on till September 24.

UP minister of state for stamp and court registration fee (independent charge) Ravindra Jaiswal, mayor Ashok Tiwari, district magistrate S Rajalingam and chief development officer Himanshu Nagpal jointly inaugurated the main event at Sant Atulanand Convent School. The programme started with lighting of the lamp and Saraswati Vandana.

Addressing the people on the occasion, the minister appreciated the district administration for organising the cultural event on a large scale.

He said that Kashi is the city of many Padma awardees. Renowned artistes from here have brought laurels not only to the state but also to the country. Taking inspiration from this competition, the residents of this place, especially the youth, will achieve newer heights in the cultural field.

District magistrate S Rajalingam while addressing the people said that this important festival is being organised with the inspiration of the Prime Minister. The cultural importance of Kashi is known all over the world.

“The main objective of this programme is to introduce people to the rich cultural tradition of Kashi as well as identify new talents and provide them with a platform,” said Rajlingam.

“Till now more than 51,000 people have registered themselves to participate in this competition,” said the DM.

Rajalingam said, ‘Kashi Sansad Sports Competition’, ‘Kashi Sansad Knowledge Mahotsav’ and ‘Kashi Sansad Tourist Guide Competition’ will be organised in the coming days on the same lines.

In the inaugural event of the Mahotsav, participation certificates were given to the participants by the guests.

School director Rahul Singh, other public representatives, officials, children from various schools and a large number of participants were present.