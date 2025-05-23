Meghalaya: Green rules in the Abode of Clouds

In the heart of India’s Northeast, Meghalaya has long been celebrated for its emerald valleys, cascading waterfalls, and the awe-inspiring living root bridges — a unique marvel of bioengineering crafted over generations.

But with the steady increase in tourist footfall, this pristine environment has faced mounting threats from litter, particularly non-biodegradable waste. In a decisive move blending policy with grassroots participation, the state government has rolled out a novel initiative — the “Green Deposit” scheme — to tackle the challenge of tourism-related pollution.

Launched by the Meghalaya Tourism Department, the Green Deposit scheme introduces a refundable ₹100 deposit for visitors carrying plastic bottles, snack packets, or other non-biodegradable materials to eco-sensitive destinations. The scheme, which has been piloted at popular tourist sites like the living root bridges in Nongriat, aims to encourage tourists to take responsibility for the waste they bring in.

“Tourism is vital for Meghalaya’s economy, but it must not come at the cost of our environment,” said Cyril V Diengdoh, tourism department commissioner, adding, “We wanted a solution that is not punitive but persuasive — a way to nudge visitors into more responsible behaviour.”

Tourists pay the ₹100 deposit upon entering a designated site, which is then refunded if they return with their plastic waste. This simple yet impactful measure is expected to not only instils accountability but also raises awareness about the fragility of the natural ecosystem.

“It’s a small step, but it makes you more conscious about what you carry. Knowing there’s a deposit encourages me to bring back my waste,” said Rakesh Sharma from Uttar Pradesh, a visitor to the living root bridges.

The roots of the initiative lie in consultations with community leaders, local cooperative societies, and the traditional village councils — or “Dorbar Shnongs” — who manage many of the state’s iconic tourist sites. The villages play a pivotal role in administering the scheme, from collecting the deposit to ensuring proper waste return and disposal.

“We’ve seen a noticeable reduction in littering since the implementation. Tourists are more mindful, and our community feels more empowered to protect our environment,” shared a member of the Nongriat village council. The success of the model lies in its community-centric approach, transforming villagers from passive victims of pollution into proactive custodians of their heritage.

“The Green Deposit scheme has been framed not just as an environmental measure, but as an extension of Meghalaya’s broader commitment to sustainable and responsible Tourism. It dovetails with the state’s carrying capacity guidelines and efforts to balance tourism growth with environmental integrity. “The objective isn’t to collect money,” Diengdoh said, asserting, “It’s about creating awareness and reinforcing the idea that these are sensitive zones.”

Supporting these government-led efforts are civil society organisations like the Green-Tech Foundation, an NGO established in 2019 that operates across several districts including East Khasi Hills, Ri-Bhoi, and West Garo Hills. Dedicated to environmental conservation and civic engagement, the foundation has taken on projects such as river rejuvenation and clean-up drives in tourist hotspots.

In Nongstoiñ, for instance, the foundation’s pilot project along the Nongbah River saw the collection of over 1,000 kilograms of plastic and liquor bottles using trash traps and local waste-pickers. In Shillong, similar efforts along the Wah Umkhrah resulted in the removal of more than 20 tonnes of waste. The foundation’s work at Shillong Peak has been particularly vocal, highlighting how uncontrolled tourism and littering have begun to degrade the iconic site.

“The Green Deposit aligns with our mission,” said a Green-Tech Foundation representative, who asked not to be named. “We need policy measures like this to be backed by community participation and continuous public awareness,” he underscored.

The scheme has not only resonated with environmentalists but also with tourists who see the merit in preserving Meghalaya’s natural heritage. A traveller at Dawki commented, “The clarity of the Umngot River is breath-taking. Initiatives like the Green Deposit ensure that such pristine spots remain untouched by pollution.”

Of course, the implementation of the scheme hasn’t been without hurdles. Remote areas, high tourist volumes during peak seasons, and infrastructure limitations pose challenges to consistent enforcement. But the state government remains undeterred. “We are still in the early stages, and there will be lessons to learn,” said Diengdoh, while urging, “We’re open to feedback and will adapt the system based on community inputs.”

Future plans include expanding the scheme to other destinations and integrating facilities such as refillable water stations to discourage single-use plastic bottles altogether. There is also the potential for QR-code-based tracking of deposits and waste returns, adding a tech-enabled layer to the process. The Green Deposit scheme is a reminder that environmental preservation and tourism need not be opposing forces but can coexist through mindful collaboration.

As tourists return home with memories of mist-laden hills and ancient bridges, they also carry with them a subtle but vital message: that beauty, once lost to carelessness, is hard to reclaim. Meghalaya’s Green Deposit may be a modest step in policy terms, but it represents a giant leap in the journey towards a cleaner, more conscious way of travel.