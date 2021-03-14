Meghalaya guv backs farmers’ demands
MEERUT Meghalaya governor Satya Pal Malik said on Sunday that the government should accept the farmers’ demand for legalizing MSP and advised it to not use its might on the protesting farmers.
Malik was addressing a gathering after his felicitation at Sheelchand Inter College in Aminagar Sarai town of his native district Baghpat. He belongs to Hisawda village of the district.
He shared that he wrote a letter to the Prime Minister and home minister about the ongoing farmers’ agitation but it remained unresolved. Visibly perturbed over the stir, , he said that a governor was supposed to be quiet on certain issues but “I went against this norm because I am also the son of a farmer and understand the pain and problems of farmers.”
He claimed that he opposed farmers’ arrests and advised the government to not use power against them but ensure that they did not go back empty-handed. He said the farmers’ demands were genuine and the government must listen to them.
Malik also recalled his tenure as governor of Jammu and Kashmir when Article 370 was repealed. He appreciated the decision of the Modi government and said that a better kind of democracy was established there after conducting panchayat elections.
He said, “ I don’t know how long I will remain in the Raj Bhawan” and added that he would write books after his retirement.
