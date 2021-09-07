Mehbooba claims she is under house arrest

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday claimed she has been put under house arrest. In a tweet, Mufti said the administration has told her the situation is far from normal in Kashmir.

“GOI expresses concern for the rights of Afghan people but willfully denies the same to Kashmiris. I’ve been placed under house arrest today because according to admin, the situation is far from normal in Kashmir. This exposes their fake claims of normalcy,” Mufti said in her tweet while posting locked gates of her Gupkar home ‘Fairview’ on the Twitter.

Mufti had, on Monday, lashed out at the government for not allowing separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani’s family to conduct his last rites.

“It’s the right of the family members to conduct the last rites of a person. Here the government didn’t allow family members to conduct last rites, instead the family members of Geelani were beaten, especially women, and also cases slapped against them. India is a very big country and this is against its culture. This country is respected across world for its democracy and in democracy, everybody has the right to put their perspective,” she tweeted.