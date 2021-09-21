Met Mahant Narendra Giri on Sept 19, he was quite normal then: Maurya

PRAYAGRAJ: Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said on Tuesday that the death of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) chief Mahant Narendra Giri would be properly investigated and the culprits given strictest punishment as per law.

He said that the state government was ready for any investigation and even a CBI probe, if needed, would be ordered.

“The wishes of the Akhara Parishad and the Panch Parmeshwars (heads) of Shri Panchayati Akhara Niranjani (a monastic order of which Narendra Giri was also the secretary) would be honoured in this regard,” he said while interacting with media persons in Prayagraj.

Earlier, Maurya arrived here from Lucknow and paid his last respects to Mahant Narendra Giri at the Baghambari Math ashram where his body had been kept for darshan.

It is worth mentioning that Maurya had met the 62-year-old Mahant on Sunday.

“I cannot believe that Mahant Narendra Giri could have committed suicide. I am shocked, pained and at a loss for words. I knew him since childhood and he was always very brave. I had sought his blessings on the morning of September 19. He was quite normal then,” Maurya had said in his Tweet in Hindi after the news of Narendra Giri’s death had surfaced.

The deputy CM said that during his interaction with Narendra Giri, the latter could have shared any problem that he was facing but he did not do so.

PHOTO CAPTION: Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya paying his last respects to Mahant Narendra Giri at Baghambari Math ashram in Prayagraj on Tuesday. (Pix by: Anil Kumar Maurya/HT)