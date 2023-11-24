MHADA modifies tenement distribution norms for greater transparency

Mumbai: The Mumbai Building Repairs and Reconstruction Board under the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority(MHADA) has revamped the distribution norms for tenements on the Master List. Under the new guidelines, beneficiaries will now receive a tenement with an additional area of 100 square feet, compared to the original area of the old tenements. This extra area comes at a premium, priced at 125% of the prevailing ready reckoner rate, to be paid by the tenant. Further distribution and allocation of these tenements will be conducted using a computerised allocation method. HT Image

Sanjeev Aiswal, Vice President of the MHADA, made this decision to enhance transparency and streamline the procedure. The modification aims to build confidence among citizens by introducing a more efficient and fair process.

According to the new norms, surplus area benefits will be allocated to beneficiaries associated with the Mumbai Building Repairs and Reconstruction Board. If no surplus permissible area is available for these beneficiaries, an additional area of 100 sq. ft. will be provided at a premium rate, applicable to tenants opting for extra space.

This policy is specifically applicable to tenements measuring up to 750 sq. ft. The allocation of the increased 100 sq. ft. area will be conducted through a computerised lottery method, ensuring fairness and transparency. The MHADA’s Integrated Housing and Land Management System (IHLMS 2.0) will inform all eligible applicants about the allocation process.

In cases where land plots are encumbered or affected by reserved or development regulations,

constructing new buildings on the location of older ones might not be feasible. Such affected residents are invited to apply through the Comprehensive Committee to be included in the larger list, thereby allowing for the distribution of additional tenements on their ownership. Additionally, tenements distributed to eligible tenants/occupants affected by the schemes under Regulations 33/7 and 33/9 will be provided on an ownership basis.