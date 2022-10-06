MIDC police trace and arrest hit-and-run accused in five hours

Mumbai The MIDC police in Andheri on Wednesday traced and arrested a hit-and-run accused within five hours of the crime being reported.

According to the MIDC police, the incident occurred on the Jogeshwari Vikhroli Link Road at around 9:30 am on Wednesday.

The deceased, Prem Singh (50), worked as a lab technician and was a resident from Koldongri area in Andheri. He was cycling his way to work when he was run over by a speeding Maruti Swift Dzire. The driver, Ramesh Kamat, allegedly sped away from the scene without stopping to help him.

Motorists who witnessed the accident rushed Singh to a nearby civic hospital in Jogeshwari where he was declared dead before admission due to serious head injuries. The hospital authorities informed Singh’s brother-in-law, Kishan Tamrakar, who later lodged a complaint with the MIDC police.

“We visited the scene of the accident and examined the footage from the CCTV cameras covering the spot. We were able to find some clips where the offending car’s license plate was captured. We then sought registration details of the vehicle from the Regional Transport Office (RTO) and found that the car was registered to a travel agency, which provides pickup and drop services to clients,” said an officer with the MIDC police.

The police sent a team to the agency’s office and obtained details of the driver who was identified as Ramesh Kamat. He was picked up from his residence in Kherwadi and taken to the police station around 2 pm. After preliminary enquiry his involvement in the crime was established. He was placed under arrest and charged with causing death by negligence, rash and negligent driving.

“Kamat was negotiating a turn at high speed and Singh, who was on his bicycle, suddenly came in his way which led to the accident. He was not found to be drunk at the time of the incident,” said Senior Police Inspector Satish Gaikwad MIDC police station.

The police have seized the vehicle which will be inspected by a team of RTO officers.

Kamat has conceded that he was running late for a pickup and hence was driving at high speed, said the police officers.