 Miffed over poor civic conditions, voters warn of poll boycott - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Miffed over poor civic conditions, voters warn of poll boycott

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
May 09, 2024 05:06 AM IST

Locals claimed that the roads are in a very poor state and despite repeated demand, no action was taken by the authorities concerned.

Prayagraj voters will exercise their right to franchise on May 25. But not all eligible voters are keen to participate in this festival of democracy, especially those who feel that their pleas for resolving civic problems in their respective localities have fallen on deaf ears.

Slogans written on the walls in Atarsuiya village in Bara. (HT Photo)
Slogans written on the walls in Atarsuiya village in Bara. (HT Photo)

‘ Road nahi to vote nahi’ reads the slogan found written on the wall by the locals at Atarsuiya village in Bara on Wednesday. Locals claimed that the roads are in a very poor state and despite repeated demand, no action was taken by the authorities concerned.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Similarly, locals at Band Gali locality in Rani Mandi have put up a banner warning to boycott polls if lanes in their area are not repaired soon. Locals alleged that their locality has been neglected for past many years.

The locals of Band Gali under ward 100 have been facing problems since past many years. They claim that they are forced to put up the poster as despite repeated reminders, no action was taken by concerned persons and authorities.

A local Niraj Kasera said there are no sewer pipes in their locality and drains are damaged. Moreover, the locality is also suffering from water shortage. Another local Ramu Gupta said people of the locality are also paying water tax and house tax but are not receiving the facilities accordingly. The lane is in a dilapidated state and causing problems to commuters.

The locals have put up a banner boycotting the polls as a protest. No one will vote until all problems are resolved, says Ritu Kesarwani.

Local corporator Parwez Akhtar Ansari said a proposal for development works has been sent. Repair works will start soon, he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Other Cities / Miffed over poor civic conditions, voters warn of poll boycott

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On