Miffed over poor civic conditions, voters warn of poll boycott

Prayagraj voters will exercise their right to franchise on May 25. But not all eligible voters are keen to participate in this festival of democracy, especially those who feel that their pleas for resolving civic problems in their respective localities have fallen on deaf ears. Slogans written on the walls in Atarsuiya village in Bara. (HT Photo)

‘ Road nahi to vote nahi’ reads the slogan found written on the wall by the locals at Atarsuiya village in Bara on Wednesday. Locals claimed that the roads are in a very poor state and despite repeated demand, no action was taken by the authorities concerned.

Similarly, locals at Band Gali locality in Rani Mandi have put up a banner warning to boycott polls if lanes in their area are not repaired soon. Locals alleged that their locality has been neglected for past many years.

The locals of Band Gali under ward 100 have been facing problems since past many years. They claim that they are forced to put up the poster as despite repeated reminders, no action was taken by concerned persons and authorities.

A local Niraj Kasera said there are no sewer pipes in their locality and drains are damaged. Moreover, the locality is also suffering from water shortage. Another local Ramu Gupta said people of the locality are also paying water tax and house tax but are not receiving the facilities accordingly. The lane is in a dilapidated state and causing problems to commuters.

The locals have put up a banner boycotting the polls as a protest. No one will vote until all problems are resolved, says Ritu Kesarwani.

Local corporator Parwez Akhtar Ansari said a proposal for development works has been sent. Repair works will start soon, he added.