Milind Ekbote booked for circulating provocative pamphlets
PUNE: Samasta Hindu Aghadi chief Milind Ebote and 20 others were on Wednesday booked for distributing provocative pamphlets to drive a wedge between two communities.
Police said the accused misled people about construction work at a Muslim shrine near Punyeshwar Mahadev Temple in Pune’s Kasba Peth despite a court’s stay and performed rituals there on the occasion of Mahashivratri.
They added the accused circulated misinformation on social media, circulated divisive and communally charged messages, videos, and invitation cards to the Hindu community for a religious congregation.
Additional police commissioner Rajendra Dahale said the case has been lodged against Ekbote and others for trying to disturb peace and investigation is on in the case.
Police have issued a notice to Ekbote and the other accused. Ekbote and Kalicharan Maharaj were earlier booked for allegedly making provocative speeches on December 19.
-
IFFCO IIMCAA Awards 2022 Winners Announced at KOO Connections 2022
The national meet of KOO Connections 2022 in Delhi will be followed by chapter-level meets in other major cities in India and abroad - including Mumbai, Bhubaneswar, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Lucknow, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Ranchi, Singapore, Dhaka and Kathmandu– over the next few months.
-
Delhi govt discontinues discounts on MRP of liquor to contain rush at stores
The Delhi government on Monday decided to discontinue discounts on the maximum retail price (MRP) of liquor at stores. The decision comes at a time when several stores in the national capital witnessed a huge rush as liquor retailers started offering massive discounts to increase sales.
-
Left to hold demonstrations in Bengal against election malpractices
Left Front chairman Biman Bose alleged that the ruling Trinamool Congress attempted to deprive voters of their franchise by violent means. He described it as "ominous for democracy."
-
West Bengal Assembly summoned on March 7 at 2pm
Recently, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had written to chief minister Mamata Banerjee and had urged her to "make it convenient for an interaction" at Raj Bhavan as "lack of response to issues flagged has potential to lead to constitutional stalemate".
-
Mumbai local train services affected between Palghar and Vangaon; details here
Western Railway undertook an unannounced hour-long block between Mumbai's Palghar and Vangaon stations today.