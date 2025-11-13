Min orders speedy seed distribution for timely wheat sowing

: Uttar Pradesh Agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi has directed the divisional commissioners of Varanasi and Mirzapur to speed up the distribution of seeds at government centres. He said farmers must receive the benefits of subsidised seed schemes so that wheat sowing can be completed by November 25. Timely sowing, he said, is essential for better crop production. Uttar Pradesh agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi inaugurates the joint divisional rabi production seminar 2025 in Varanasi by cutting a ribbon (HT Photo)

Shahi was speaking as the chief guest at the joint divisional Rabi Production Seminar 2025 for Varanasi and Mirzapur divisions, held at the Padma Vibhushan Girija Devi Cultural Complex in Varanasi. The seminar focused on improving farm investment management and promoting the use of new technology in agriculture.

The minister said, “If we begin the sowing of Zaid and Kharif crops on time, our productivity will increase. In western Uttar Pradesh, awareness about proper crop cycles has improved yields. Eastern regions must also follow timely sowing to achieve better results.” Highlighting the government’s progress, Shahi said, “The state’s mustard yield has reached 3.6 million metric tonnes, compared to 1.4 million metric tonnes during previous governments. The primary sector’s GDP remained stable even during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

He said that while India has sufficient food grain reserves, the country still depends on imports of pulses and oil. He urged farmers to grow more pulses and oilseeds and to plant mustard in available sugarcane fields. The minister added that the government has 12.5 lakh metric tonnes of urea in stock, ensuring adequate fertiliser availability. He added that fertilisers, seeds, and water were available in sufficient quantities. A partnership has been formed with the Avishkar Foundation of Mumbai to promote agricultural exports, and work is underway to increase perishable cargo capacity alongside airport expansion.

Mirzapur divisional commissioner Rajesh Prakash reported that the division has 12.5 lakh hectares of agricultural land, with 3.5 lakh hectares used for Rabi crops. He confirmed that there were no shortages of fertilisers, seeds, or water. Agriculture production commissioner Deepak Kumar said the seminar aimed to review ways to raise productivity and improve agricultural schemes. He stressed the need to develop the food processing sector and announced that a meeting with banks would soon be held to resolve investment challenges. He also suggested subsidies for paddy sowing using the DSR method.

Officials informed that under the Prime Minister’s crop insurance scheme, 4,300 farmers in Varanasi district had received insurance benefits worth ₹9.9 million. During the event, the minister presented certificates to several farmers and organisations that had benefited from government schemes. Chief development officers from all districts also shared updates on agricultural progress and highlighted the current challenges faced by farmers in their regions.