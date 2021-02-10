Minimum temperature in Mumbai drops to 17.6 degrees Celsius

The minimum temperature in the city dropped for a second consecutive day on Tuesday bringing a chill in the morning. However, temperatures soared as day progressed with maximum temperature increasing.

The Santacruz station of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), which is indicative of the city’s temperature, recorded a minimum temperature of 17.6 degrees Celsius, down from 18 degrees on Monday and 22 degrees Celsius on Sunday. The minimum temperature was just 0.1 degree above normal.

At Colaba, the minimum temperature dropped to 20.4 degrees Celsius from 21.2 degrees on Monday and 22.2 degrees Celsius on Sunday. The minimum temperature at Colaba was 0.9 degree above normal.

Maximum temperatures, meanwhile, soared on Tuesday. Santacruz recorded a maximum temperature of 35.3 degrees Celsius, up from Monday’s 34.5 degrees Celsius and 4.2 degrees above normal. At Colaba the maximum temperature was 34.6 degrees Celsius, up from Monday’s 33.8 degrees Celsius and 4.7 degrees above normal.

Officials at IMD said the rise in maximum temperatures could be attributed to the warm easterly winds. “Cold northerly winds reduced the night temperatures on Monday and the minimum temperatures dropped accordingly. However, both minimum and maximum temperatures are set to rise in the next two days,” said an official from IMD.

The air quality remained in the same category since Sunday. Mumbai recorded an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 156 on Tuesday, marginally improving from Monday’s 173. The AQI was calculated by the System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) as the average of indices recorded at 10 locations in the city and suburbs. SAFAR categorises AQI levels for PM2.5 in the 0-50 range as good; 51-100 as satisfactory; 101-200 as moderate; 201-300 as poor; 301-400 as very poor and above 400 as severe.

“The air quality of Mumbai is in the moderate category and predicted to remain in moderate to poor category for the next two days due to continental pollution,” said a short range forecast by SAFAR. Of the 10 locations, Malad had the worst air quality with an AQI of 301, followed by Mazgaon with an AQI of 262.