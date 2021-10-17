Minor among 2 crushed under train in Ludhiana

Two persons, including a minor, were crushed under a train near Dholewal while returning home after attending Dussehra celebrations, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Friday evening. The identities of the duo are yet to be ascertained, said police. The minor appears to be around 15 while the other victim is in his early 30s, they said.

According to the eyewitness, the duo scaled a boundary wall to cross the railway track but was crushed under the Chandigarh – Amritsar Express train. After the incident, the train pilot alerted the railway authorities.