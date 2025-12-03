Minor boy’s body found stuffed inside metal box in Bareilly, police launch probe

The body of a minor boy was found stuffed inside a metal box abandoned under the Nakatia river bridge in Bareilly’s Izzatnagar area, near the Delhi–Lucknow National Highway on Tuesday. Police suspect the child may have been lured away, killed, and then dumped at the location. A forensic team examined the site and collected evidence for the investigation (FOR REPRESENTATION)

According to police, a foul smell coming from the metal box caught the attention of locals, who immediately alerted the police.

“The box was opened in the presence of the police team, and inside was the body of a boy estimated to be between 8 and 10 years old. Initial signs indicate that the murder occurred at a different location,” stated additional superintendent of police (City) Manush Parikh.

A forensic team examined the site and collected evidence for the investigation. Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Anurag Arya has formed four specialised teams to establish the child’s identity and track down those involved in the brutal murder.

Inside the metal box, police found a blanket, along with packets of snacks and biscuits— items that have led investigators to suspect that the child may have been enticed before being killed. The exact cause of death will be confirmed after the post-mortem examination, stated Parikh.

Police teams are pursuing multiple leads, reviewing CCTV footage from the area and cross-referencing recent missing-person reports from Bareilly and nearby districts. Establishing the child’s identity remains a top priority as the investigation intensifies, said Parikh.

A police official said that the items found inside the box have also led investigators to consider the possibility of occult practices. However, officers stressed that this angle is only being examined and no conclusions have been reached so far.