Search
Wed, Dec 03, 2025
New Delhi oC

Minor boy’s body found stuffed inside metal box in Bareilly, police launch probe

ByHT Correspondent, Meerut
Published on: Dec 03, 2025 07:08 am IST

A minor's body was found in a metal box under a bridge in Bareilly, prompting police to investigate potential murder and identity leads.

The body of a minor boy was found stuffed inside a metal box abandoned under the Nakatia river bridge in Bareilly’s Izzatnagar area, near the Delhi–Lucknow National Highway on Tuesday. Police suspect the child may have been lured away, killed, and then dumped at the location.

A forensic team examined the site and collected evidence for the investigation (FOR REPRESENTATION)
A forensic team examined the site and collected evidence for the investigation (FOR REPRESENTATION)

According to police, a foul smell coming from the metal box caught the attention of locals, who immediately alerted the police.

“The box was opened in the presence of the police team, and inside was the body of a boy estimated to be between 8 and 10 years old. Initial signs indicate that the murder occurred at a different location,” stated additional superintendent of police (City) Manush Parikh.

A forensic team examined the site and collected evidence for the investigation. Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Anurag Arya has formed four specialised teams to establish the child’s identity and track down those involved in the brutal murder.

Inside the metal box, police found a blanket, along with packets of snacks and biscuits— items that have led investigators to suspect that the child may have been enticed before being killed. The exact cause of death will be confirmed after the post-mortem examination, stated Parikh.

Police teams are pursuing multiple leads, reviewing CCTV footage from the area and cross-referencing recent missing-person reports from Bareilly and nearby districts. Establishing the child’s identity remains a top priority as the investigation intensifies, said Parikh.

A police official said that the items found inside the box have also led investigators to consider the possibility of occult practices. However, officers stressed that this angle is only being examined and no conclusions have been reached so far.

News / Cities / Other Cities / Minor boy’s body found stuffed inside metal box in Bareilly, police launch probe
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

A minor boy's body was discovered in a metal box under the Nakatia river bridge in Bareilly, leading police to suspect he was lured, murdered, and dumped. Evidence, including snacks found in the box, suggests enticement. Investigation teams are reviewing CCTV and missing-person reports while considering potential occult links. The child's identity is a priority.