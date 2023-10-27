News / Cities / Others / Minor girl gang-raped in Assam, 16-year-old boy among 2 people arrested

ByBiswa Kalyan Purkayastha
Oct 27, 2023 03:54 PM IST

The girl’s family members said in their police complaint that she went missing on October 24 when she went to watch the Durga Puja idol immersion

Two people, including a 22-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy, were arrested from Birubari area of Guwahati in Assam for allegedly abducting and gangraping a minor girl, the police said.

For representational purposes only. (PTI File Photo)
The girl’s family members said in their police complaint that she went missing on October 24 when she went to watch the Durga Puja idol immersion. She was later rescued from an abandoned house the next day.

The minor girl lived with her father in a rental house owned by the parents of one of the accused.

“The girl said that the boys intoxicated her before the sexual assault,” an investigating police officer told media persons.

Based on the complaint lodged by the victim’s family and the evidence collected during the initial probe, the police have registered a case under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) and the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused.

“One of the accused is a juvenile and he’ll be treated as per the juvenile justice process, while the proceedings of adult accused will be done as per the existing law. We are investigating the matter further,” the police said.

The police added that they have recorded statements of both the accused and the victim, and she is now at a shelter home after undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Guwahati.

