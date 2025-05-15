Minor girl held hostage & raped in Bareilly, rescued: Family

A 16-year-old girl from Uttarakhand’s Rishikesh was allegedly held hostage and raped for a month by a man who claimed to be a temple priest, in Bareilly. While the minor had been rescued, the accused was also suspected of having abducted another girl, who was said to be a 13-year-old relative of the rescued girl, police said. (For representation)

The case came to light after the 16-year-old’s family members approached Bareilly senior superintendent of police Anurag Arya on Wednesday. A case in connection with the incident was lodged in Uttarakhand.

Meanwhile, the accused had been taken into police custody and was being questioned, the police added.

The complaint lodged by them reportedly stated that the 16-year-old, a Class 10th student, got in touch with the priest through social media four years ago. The priest, a resident of the Bhamaura police station area, befriended the girl, exchanged contact details, and began visiting her in Rishikesh, it said. It further stated that he lured her with the promise of marriage, raped her multiple times, and recorded obscene videos to blackmail her.

On April 13, the accused allegedly summoned the girl to Bareilly. Accompanied by her 13-year-old relative, she arrived near Lal Phatak under the Cantt police station’s jurisdiction. There, she was held hostage, raped, and assaulted when resisted, the family members told police. However, the other minor girl was still missing.

The 16-year-old’s mother, in a letter to the SSP, stated that the family only recently learned that the girls were in Bareilly. Despite submitting complaints to the Cantt police station and local outposts, the family alleged that no action was taken against the accused until they escalated the matter to the Bareilly SSP.

Accompanied by advocate Narendra Rana, the family demanded a thorough investigation and the immediate recovery of the missing girl. The SSP reportedly assured them of swift action. SP City Manush Pareek stated that further legal proceedings in connection with the incident would be handled by the Rishikesh police.