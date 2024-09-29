Mirzapur: Minor detained for placing stones on railway track

A 14-year-old boy was detained on Saturday for allegedly placing stones on the railway track near Sabri Gate in Mirzapur, said police. The minor boy admitted to placing stones and then removing them whenever gate man came out to signal with a flag. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

According to a statement from Railway Protection Force (RPF) Mirzapur, the gate man Nitesh Kumar Prajapati of Sabri Phatak, reported that someone is has been repeatedly placing stones on the railway track, an issue that had occurred two to three times. Upon receiving the information, inspector Dinesh Kumar, assistant sub-inspector Ashok Kumar along with constable Rajan Pandey and GRP staff, arrived at the scene. After questioning the gateman and collecting digital evidence, they determined that a 14-year-old boy had been placing stone on the track.

Police said that a search was launched for the minor and was subsequently detained and questioned.

During interrogation, the boy stated that he had seen a video showing stones being crushed by a train, which sparked his curiosity about what would happen if a train collided with a stone. He admitted to placing stones and then removing them whenever gate man came out to signal with a flag. This occurred two to three times, and he mentioned that when uniformed personnel arrived, he would quietly go home.

In a press statement, Railway Protection Force, Mirzapur, stated that the minor had been detained and a case under relevant sections was registered, adding that further investigation is on.