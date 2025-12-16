Missing Aligarh SI: HC converts mother’s habeas corpus petition into criminal writ petition

The Allahabad High Court, while hearing a habeas corpus petition in the matter of Aligarh police inspector missing for three months said that the case now suggests that he “might have met with a gory fate”, requiring deeper ‘criminal scrutiny’ rather than just tracing a missing person. (Pic for representation)

The bench comprising Justice JJ Munir and Justice Sanjiv Kumar converted the habeas corpus petition filed by the mother of missing cop Anuj Kumar into criminal writ petition.

Further, in the affidavit filed by the SSP there was a suggestion by the Police themselves that he was no more and after the SI went missing, a body was found at the railway tracks which was supposedly his.

The court in its order dated December 10 said, “We direct this petition to be converted into a Criminal Miscellaneous Writ Petition and listed before the appropriate Bench, dealing with such matters.”

Inspector Kumar has been missing under mysterious circumstances for nearly three months after he was allegedly picked up by cops after a dispute with his wife, and he also allegedly misbehaved with his seniors.

He had gone missing without a trace after he was suspended from service by the Senior Superintendent of Police, Aligarh vide order dated September 17, 2025. The habeas corpus petition was filed by his mother with a case that the missing cop was last seen by his landlord being escorted by a police inspector and a constable.