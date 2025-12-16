Search
Tue, Dec 16, 2025
New Delhi oC

Missing Aligarh SI: HC converts mother’s habeas corpus petition into criminal writ petition

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Published on: Dec 16, 2025 06:14 am IST

The Allahabad High Court suspects missing Aligarh police inspector Anuj Kumar may have met a violent end, converting the case to a criminal petition.

The Allahabad High Court, while hearing a habeas corpus petition in the matter of Aligarh police inspector missing for three months said that the case now suggests that he “might have met with a gory fate”, requiring deeper ‘criminal scrutiny’ rather than just tracing a missing person.

(Pic for representation)
(Pic for representation)

The bench comprising Justice JJ Munir and Justice Sanjiv Kumar converted the habeas corpus petition filed by the mother of missing cop Anuj Kumar into criminal writ petition.

Further, in the affidavit filed by the SSP there was a suggestion by the Police themselves that he was no more and after the SI went missing, a body was found at the railway tracks which was supposedly his.

The court in its order dated December 10 said, “We direct this petition to be converted into a Criminal Miscellaneous Writ Petition and listed before the appropriate Bench, dealing with such matters.”

Inspector Kumar has been missing under mysterious circumstances for nearly three months after he was allegedly picked up by cops after a dispute with his wife, and he also allegedly misbehaved with his seniors.

He had gone missing without a trace after he was suspended from service by the Senior Superintendent of Police, Aligarh vide order dated September 17, 2025. The habeas corpus petition was filed by his mother with a case that the missing cop was last seen by his landlord being escorted by a police inspector and a constable.

News / Cities / Other Cities / Missing Aligarh SI: HC converts mother’s habeas corpus petition into criminal writ petition
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

The Allahabad High Court indicated that missing Aligarh police inspector Anuj Kumar may have met a tragic end, shifting the focus from a simple missing person case to a deeper criminal investigation. His mother filed a habeas corpus petition after he vanished for three months post-suspension. Police suggested he may be deceased, with a body found at railway tracks.