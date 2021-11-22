Mission Shakti: Women cops reuniting estranged couples to be honoured: IG, Prayagraj

PRAYAGRAJ: The women cops, who have helped reunite estranged couples through effective counselling and distinguished themselves with other good works among people, would soon be honoured, said Rakesh Singh, IG, Prayagraj Range, who chaired a meeting of women cops working at women help desks and reviewed their works recently.

Under the Mission Shakti, women help desks have been established at police stations for effective and early disposal of the complaints of women, which mostly include extra marital affairs of their spouses, harassment for dowry, spending more time on mobile and social media platforms, suspicion of having illicit relations of husbands etc.

“Women cops at help desks are disposing of complaints related to women early and effectively. They are doing good counselling to solve their problems which is now showing desired results. Even women complainants feel free to narrate their woes to women cops and get quick solutions,” said Singh.

“It came to fore that many women cops sorted out differences between estranged couples and saved their relations. They counselled them effectively and helped them sort out their differences. Nine such women cops went extra mile to help people while delivering their duties,” the IG said.

Moreover, many women cops have also done distinguished works like providing food to aged and homeless persons or reuniting lost elderly and children with their kin, Singh added.