Mistaken for a militant, cop shot dead by colleague

After mistaking a policeman for a militant, a cop on duty fired and killed his colleague in North Kashmir’s Handwara town.

Officials said the police follower identified as Ajay Dhar of Langate Handwara forcibly entered into a temple last night. A policeman on duty mistook him for a militant and opened fire on him, leaving him injured. He succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital.

Deputy inspector general of police, North Kashmir, termed this an unfortunate incident.