Home / Cities / Others / Mistaken for a militant, cop shot dead by colleague
The policeman on duty mistook his colleague for a militant and shot him dead. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The policeman on duty mistook his colleague for a militant and shot him dead. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
others

Mistaken for a militant, cop shot dead by colleague

Officials said the police follower identified as Ajay Dhar of Langate Handwara forcibly entered into a temple last night; a policeman on duty mistook him for a militant and opened fire at him
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON SEP 23, 2021 03:58 AM IST

After mistaking a policeman for a militant, a cop on duty fired and killed his colleague in North Kashmir’s Handwara town.

Officials said the police follower identified as Ajay Dhar of Langate Handwara forcibly entered into a temple last night. A policeman on duty mistook him for a militant and opened fire on him, leaving him injured. He succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital.

Deputy inspector general of police, North Kashmir, termed this an unfortunate incident.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.