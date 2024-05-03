Mizoram: 200kg of gelatin sticks, 200 detonators seized; 2 arrested

A huge cache of explosives including 200 kilograms of gelatin sticks and 200 detonators were recovered in Mizoram’s Aizawl city, police said. The explosives were recovered from a vehicle which was coming from Mamit district. (Representative file photo)

The operation was conducted by Assam Rifles along with Mizoram Police.

On Tuesday evening, a 45-year-old local resident was arrested for his involvement, officials said.

The explosives were recovered from a vehicle which was coming from Mamit district.

In another case, police in Mizoram seized explosives transported from Myanmar, officials said.

One person was arrested in the case, police said.

Acting on a tip off, the authorities launched an operation on the outskirts of Aizawl on Tuesday morning and intercepted a vehicle coming from Champhai district.

“A team of Hnahthial Police Station staff intercepted vehicle and recovered 8,000 gelatin sticks and 1,500 detonators from it,” officials said.

According to an initial probe, the explosives were transported from Myanmar to Mizoram’s Sangau town first.

“The vehicle was heading towards Aizawl. We are trying to find its original destination. We have arrested the driver of the vehicle,” officials added.

The arrested person has been identified and he is a resident of Sangau town in South Mizoram Lawngtlai district.

A case has been registered against him under section 5(a) of the Explosive Substances Act, police said.

Police on Tuesday evening also detained the owner of the vehicle from Sangau town. The owner identified as Straliana is a resident of Bungtlang area of Mizoram’s Serchhip district, according to the police.