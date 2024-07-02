Mizoram: 3 of a family, including a 4-yr-old child, feared dead due to landslide

Multiple landslides caused by heavy rainfall in Mizoram’s Capital, Aizawl, have created havoc in the hill state with three members of a family, including a four-year-old child, buried alive under the mud after their house collapsed due to a landslide on Tuesday morning. The disaster response forces have been deployed at the site for rescue operations. (Representative image)

According to the officials of the Disaster Management Authority, the incident happened in Aizawl’s Zuangtui area at around 6am when the tin-roofed concrete building was hit by a landslide.

“It is suspected they are dead, but we cannot be sure about it unless the bodies are found,” said a senior police official. The disaster response forces have been deployed at the site for rescue operations.

At least 20 families were rescued from the area affected by landslides, and they have been taken to safer places, said officials familiar with the matter.

In May this year, Aizawl witnessed two major landslides due to heavy rainfall triggered by Cyclone Remal, leading to at least 29 deaths.

Considering the situation, the director of School Education, Mizoram, has asked all the schools to cancel the classes for Tuesday.