Manipur conflict: Mizoram civil groups to organise solidarity protest

A meeting at the Central Young Mizo Association’s office by Mizoram NGO Coordination Committee on Monday has decided to hold a solidarity mass protest on June 23 in support of the members of the Kuki community in Manipur. Mizoram NGO Coordination Committee is a joint organisation of all the major civil societies and student bodies. (Representative file image)

The protest rally will take place in front of the northern gate of the Raj Bhavan on June 23.

“We, the representatives of major organisations in the state expressed anguish over the loss of lives and properties which have created massive sufferings to our kindred brothers and sisters in Manipur hill areas”, the statement issued stated.

“In order to express condolences and sympathies to our brothers and show our solidarity with them in this hour of darkness, we have decided to organise “Thlavang hauhna hun” (a rally to show support and solidarity)”, the statement added.

The Central Young Mizo President R Lalngheta said, “The NGO Coordination Committee had also invited all the people of the state to participate in the protest rally; and also extend a request the sub-headquarters of the Young Mizo Association (YMA), Young Lai Association (YLA) and Mara Thyutlia Py (MTP) or Young Mara Association, to organise a rally on that day in their respective district headquarters.”

On Saturday, the Centre constituted the peace committee headed by governor Anasuiya Uikey, and also comprising chief minister N Biren Singh, ministers, lawmakers and leaders from various parties, former civil servants, educationists, litterateurs, artists, social workers and representatives of different ethnic groups.

The peace panel was first announced by union home minister Amit Shah as part of a raft of measures to tamp down tensions on June 1.

At least 100 people lost their lives, while at least 310 people were injured in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki community people in Manipur that broke out a month ago.

Army and para-military personnel were deployed to restore peace in the state.