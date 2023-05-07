Home / Cities / Others / Mizoram reports third Covid-19 death in May

Mizoram reports third Covid-19 death in May

ByEzrela Dalidia Fanai
May 07, 2023 06:36 PM IST

This is the third recorded death due to Covid-19 in the state in over six months since October 29 last year

Mizoram on Saturday reported its third Covid death in over six months, taking the state’s death tally to 729 (0.3%).

(Representative Photo)
(Representative Photo)

Zonunmawii, 36, a resident of Bukpui village, died of Covid Pneumonia at the Zoram Medical College-State Referral Hospital (ZMC-SRH) on Saturday.

This is the third recorded death due to Covid-19 in the state in over six months since October 29 last year.

Also Read: Mizoram reports first Covid death in 6 months

Earlier on May 1, a 63-year-old woman died from Covid-19 at LRM hospital in Aizwal and on May 5, a 70-year-old man from Aizawl’s Zuangtui locality also died from Covid-19 at Zoram Medical College.

On Saturday, Mizoram recorded 22 new cases of Covid-19. The fresh cases were detected from 82 samples tested, while 15 patients were discharged on Saturday.

The state currently has 116 (0.05%) active Covid cases.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mizoram
mizoram
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 07, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out