MLA Vaid inaugurates development projects in Ludhiana

MLA Kuldeep Singh Vaid at Dhandra village in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Oct 02, 2021 11:57 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

To commemorate the 152nd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Kuldeep Singh Vaid, MLA, Gill, inaugurated three development projects worth 24.01 lakh in Dhandra village of the district on Saturday.

Additional deputy commissioner (D) Amit Kumar Panchal and assistant commissioner Harjinder Singh Bedi launched the projects, including solid waste management at 6.40 lakh, the establishment of a library at 5 lakh, and Neki Da Ghar at 12.61 lakh.

MLA Vaid said that under the solid waste management project, compost manure will be prepared from the biodegradable solid waste collected from 21 villages under Dhandra Cluster and be used by the farmers in fields, besides being sold in the market.

He said that turning waste into manure will help ensure cleanliness in the village.

Vaid further informed that under the Neki Da Ghar project, volunteers of self-help groups will prepare reusable cloth bags. These will be distributed free of cost among people in the market to end the menace of single-use plastic bags.

Vaid said the establishment of a library will help inculcate a habit of reading among people, especially school and college-going students.

Saturday, October 02, 2021
