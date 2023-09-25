MLA’s social media handler found hanging after ‘tiff’ with girlfriend

LUCKNOW A 30-year-old man responsible for handling the social media accounts of BJP MLA Yogesh Shukla took his own life on Sunday night in New Darul Safa, located within the Hazratganj area of Lucknow. The tragic incident unfolded at the flat-turned-office on the eighth floor of the Hazratganj MLA quarters building. The victim handled social media accounts of BJP MLA Yogesh Shukla . (HT Photo)

The deceased, a resident of Lucknow, is believed to have committed suicide following an altercation with his girlfriend, even informing her of his intention during a video call.

DCP Central, Aparna Rajat Kaushik, said, “On Sunday around 12:45 am, we received information that a person residing in the MLA’s quarters had hanged himself. Our field unit promptly collected evidence at the scene, and the body has been sent for postmortem. Further investigation is underway.”

The victim, originally from Haidergarh in Barabanki, was employed by MLA Yogesh Shukla and was responsible for managing his social media profiles and other digital tasks. He shared the flat, numbered 804, on the eighth floor with two other colleagues.

Possible Altercation Led to Tragic Outcome

It is suspected that the man took his own life following a dispute with his girlfriend, who was reportedly present at the flat’s gate during the tragic incident. He hanged himself while making a video call to her. After the incident, friends of the victim gathered outside the flat and subsequently alerted the police. Law enforcement officers had to forcibly enter the flat to retrieve the body.

The girlfriend is alleged to have taken a screenshot of the moment the man was hanging himself. Both the man’s and his girlfriend’s mobile phones have been confiscated by the police. A forensic team examined the room before the body was transported for postmortem examination.

MLA Expresses Grief & Shock

MLA Yogesh Shukla expressed his shock and grief over the incident. He revealed, “I had a last-hour conversation with him yesterday in the evening at 4 pm and gave all updates of the next day’s schedule. After that, I asked him to leave as I was not well. Later, around 11:30, I got the information that he had locked his door. Unfortunately, two other workers were on leave; otherwise, the incident could have been averted.”

Shukla emphasised that the flat was dedicated for official purposes and he did not reside there regularly. He stated, “I live in Rajajipuram, hence, the space is used as an office, and he would live there with the other two.” The MLA lamented, “I was very tensed, and by the time I reached the spot, the police had already broken the door.”

He further shared, “We got to know that his friends had gathered there, and they were trying to open the door. I guess he indicated something in a video call. The mobile is with the police. There are cameras at small distances which will reveal who entered the flat. Mobile records will reveal all details.”

Shukla also praised the victim’s professionalism, stating that he had worked with him for the last 1.5 years and was exceptional in his role. The MLA assured the victim’s family of his support during this difficult time.

Security Measures Under Scrutiny

Rashmie Khare, the manager of the government building, disclosed that there are approximately 40 flats in the complex, each equipped with around 30 CCTV cameras positioned at various locations throughout the building. In light of this incident, the technical team has been summoned to examine the footage from the previous night. Khare also mentioned that the building employs chowkidars (watchmen) but has sought higher authority approval to hire security guards for the flats.

Grief strikes family as sole breadwinner takes own life

The demise of the 30-year-old man, who tragically took his own life allegedly following an altercation with his girlfriend, has left his family in profound disbelief and despair. The family, now bereft of their sole breadwinner, is grappling with the immense loss.

Expressing his anguish, the victim’s younger brother, identified as Ravi (name changed), shared, “We have lost the linchpin of our family, our elder brother. He was not just a sibling; he played the role of a father figure to me. Whenever I faced uncertainty or trouble, he was my unwavering source of guidance and support.” Ravi went on to reveal that their father had passed away three years prior, leaving them entirely reliant on their eldest brother for their livelihood.

The grieving family has decided to file a formal complaint with the Hazratganj police station, alleging that the girl involved in a relationship with their brother had subjected him to torment, ultimately compelling him to take such a drastic and tragic step.

However, as of now, no FIR has been registered in connection with the case, as confirmed by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Hazratganj, Arvind Kumar Verma.

