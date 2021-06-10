Mob attacks police team during liquor raid

PATNA

A mob attacked a police team in Patna on Wednesday night and freed a liquor smuggler from their custody.

The incident took place Magadh colony under the Digha police station where a police team had gone to arrest Vikas Kumar, an alleged liquor smuggler.

“As the police team took Vikas into custody, his family members and other locals attacked police and managed to free Vikas,” said Rajesh Kumar, station house officer of Digha police station.

The police, however, managed to arrest one Manoj Kumar, also wanted for liquor smuggling.