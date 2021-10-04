Home / Cities / Others / Modi should understand farmers’ sentiments, resolve issue: Sukhbir
Modi should understand farmers’ sentiments, resolve issue: Sukhbir

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal has said prime minister Narendra Modi must respect sentiments of farmers and not allow a repeat of Lakhimpur Kheri violence in UP, under the BJP government. (HT Photo)
Published on Oct 04, 2021 09:54 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

Ludhiana Responding to the killing of innocent peacefully protesting farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri of Uttar Pradesh, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has to respect the sentiments of farmers. He alleged that the PM’s ego had led to the killing of farmers at many protest sites.

“The PM should act as the head of the family and respect the sentiments of farmers who have rejected the three agriculture laws. Not doing so will lead to further unrest in the country. The BJP government should understand farmers’ sentiments and resolve the matter at the earliest before any more lives are lost,” Sukhbir, in town to attend a road show in Ludhiana constituency said.

Addressing the media at the Ram Darbar Mandir located in Sector 39 here, Sukhbir added, “A case under Section 302 (murder) should be registered with immediate effect against the culprit, Union minister of state for home Ajay Misra’s son Ashish Misra. A high-level probe must be conducted. The UP government should not protect the guilty.”

There was high drama at the Jalandhar bypass during Sukhbir’s visit, when some youngsters owing allegiance to the ruling Congress surrounded vehicles in Sukhbir’s convoy and showed black flags, raising slogans against the Bada family. During his visit, Sukhbir also met a delegation of industry and dyeing associations at a local marriage palace.

