Modified DBT for wheat procurement to run into procedural hassles in Punjab

Punjab’s decision to implement the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system of transferring the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for wheat directly into farmers’ accounts is likely to run into hiccups. The state food department faces the task of streamlining bank accounts of 12.5 lakh farmers. There could be chaotic scenes and slow progress, even as procurement started on Saturday (April 10).

“This is a first for us and for implementation, several new procedures have to be designed. Account detail of each farmer has to be verified. For this, we are seeking support from the National Payment Corporation of India (NCPI),” said a general manager rank officer of the state food and civil supplies department, adding that confirmation of the NCPI will take a few days and payment was likely to be delayed. Rules, however, stipulate, that payment must be done within 48 hours after procurement.

This year, 130 lakh tonne wheat is expected to be procured, for which 3,700 mandis have been set up, as 50% (1,850) have been added to ensure covid norms can be followed.

Farmers have been issued tokens to bring produce in a scattered manner. Wheat arrival was negligible on the second day on Sunday, practically the first day of procurement, as arhtiyas were on strike against the DBT on Saturday.

Arhtiyas called off their strike after CM Capt Amarinder Singh ordered steps to ensure their continued involvement in the procurement process. He also ordered release of ₹131 crore of their dues, without waiting for the money to come from the Food Corporation of India (FCI).

The state food department is in the process of amending the payment software, Public Finance Management System (PFMS), so that the arhtiyas will continue to be involved in the process of release of payments to farmers, in a modified manner.

MASTER TRAINERS TRAINED

The department is in process of training master trainers in all 22 districts, who will then train users of PFMS. “The system needs to be updated to bring in arhtiyas’ role in the procurement system,” said an officer.

Food and civil supplies minister Bharat Bhusuan Ashu said, “The new system is complicated, for which training is on. Things would be under control soon.”

The Punjab Mandi Board has issued contact numbers of the State Control Room set up at its headquarters in Mohali. The numbers have been made operational in all 22 districts. Board chairman Lal Singh said health protocols and social distancing measures would be followed to check Covid-19. He added that farmers must download ‘epmb mobile app’ of the Mandi Board to get e-passes for wheat procurement.

Farmers and arthiyas are to contact secretary, market committee, for any issue related to procurement. In case, their problem was not resolved, they can contact their respective district control room numbers.