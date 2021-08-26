Moga MC identifies 84 illegal colonies

Moga The municipal corporation has identified 84 illegal colonies in the city and the state government has filed an undertaking in the Punjab and Haryana high court in this regard. These had to be identified after the state government stopped the registration of plots and properties in illegal colonies.

Revenue department officials, however, who had to take a call on the registration of properties, however, remained in a fix as they did not have any information about illegal colonies in Moga. Now, their complaint has been addressed and they a list of illegal colonies.

Moga MC Commissioner Surinder Singh, said, “We have stopped work on under construction illegal colonies; action on already constructed colonies will be taken according to the government’s instructions.”