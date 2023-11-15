close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Others / Mohali admn bans use of laser lights near airport

Mohali admn bans use of laser lights near airport

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Nov 15, 2023 08:51 PM IST

Mohali district magistrate Ashika Jain on Wednesday imposed a ban on the use of laser lights/strong beam lights within a radius of 5 nautical miles around Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport

District magistrate Ashika Jain on Wednesday imposed a ban on the use of laser lights/strong beam lights within a radius of 5 nautical miles around Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport in Mohali.

Reflection of these lights attracted attention of pilots during landing of aircraft, increasing the risk of accidents, said the Mohali district magistrate’s order. (HT Photo)
Reflection of these lights attracted attention of pilots during landing of aircraft, increasing the risk of accidents, said the Mohali district magistrate’s order. (HT Photo)

Jain said locals had been using laser lights or strong beam lights during wedding functions in the restricted area of the airfield. Reflection of these lights attracted attention of pilots during landing of aircraft, increasing the risk of accidents.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 15, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out