Mohali: Police challan 35 traffic violators in special night drive

In a bid to strengthen law enforcement, Mohali police laid special check posts on the Kharar-Ludhiana highway in the wee hours of Saturday and challaned a total 35 traffic violators. Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav made a visit at the check post on the Kharar-Ludhiana highway. (HT photo)

As many as 63 cases of liquor were also recovered from a Rajasthan-registered Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.

Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav made a visit at the check post, which was supervised by Rupnagar DIG Nilambari Jagdale, Mohali SSP Deepak Pareek, SP (Rural) Manpreet Singh and Kharar DSP Karan Sandhu.

The DGP visited four districts, including Mohali, Ludhiana, Khanna and Fatehgarh Sahib, to inspect various nakas and police stations while directly engaging with officers and citizens.

During his tour, DGP Gaurav Yadav interacted with citizens to gather first-hand feedback on their experiences with the police. “I am glad to learn that the public feels safer with our increased presence. Our goal is to ensure citizens’ security and build trust through transparent and accountable policing. These special vehicle checks will continue to ensure enhanced security and effective law enforcement,” he added.

The DGP also assessed the effectiveness of crime combat apps, including VAHAN and PAIS (Punjab AI System) at the ground level during challaning of vehicles.

Meanwhile, two motorcycle-borne youths got hurt while trying to dodge the naka when signalled to stop. In an attempt to escape, the bike driver drove off the road, resulting in a fall and injuries.