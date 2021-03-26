Mohali to observe one-hour silence for Covid victims every Saturday

One hour of silence will be observed across Mohali district from 11am to 12pm on every Saturday in memory of those who succumbed to Covid-19.

The general public has been advised not to commute on intra-district routes during this hour. Traffic police have been directed to allow traffic only on state and national highways.

Sirens will be rung in the entire district to indicate the start and end of the silence hour. Management committees of religious institutions have also been requested to support the initiative.

Additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Ashika Jain appealed to residents to observe the silence as a token of respect for the victims and their grieving family members.