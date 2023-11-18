Mohali: Despite flood fury, paddy procurement rises by 26%

With the state heading towards bumper paddy production this Kharif season, Mohali district alone has procured 44,694 metric tonnes (MT) more produce this year as compared to last year. Paddy was cultivated on around 35,200 hectares in Mohali this season, lower than 38,000 hectares in 2022. (HT File Photo)

While the district purchased a total of 1,70,674 MT in 2022, this year the figure rose to 2,15,368 MT till November 15 — a jump of 26%.

Despite floods destroying the crop initially sown in July, farmers eventually had better yield this year. Paddy was cultivated on around 35,200 hectares in Mohali this season, lower than 38,000 hectares in 2022.

With heavy rains playing spoilsport, paddy was resown on around 2,000 acres.

6 villages report 100% crop damage

Farmers in six villages in the district suffered 100% crop damage due to floods. These included Khajoor Mandi, Sarsini, Amlala, Chandiala, Tiwana and Sadapur.

Explaining the reasons behind better yield this year, deputy commissioner Aashika Jain said the crop this time did not suffer diseases like last year.

She further gave credit to short duration variety of paddy sown by farmers this year.

“Due to floods in July and crops being washed away, farmers had to again sow the short duration variety of paddy, known as PR-126. This variety of crop matures faster, leaves less stubble and produces better yield. Most of the paddy cultivation area in the state was sown with PR-126. This also helped in less stubble burning and ultimately saved the environment,” DC Jain said.

A senior officer of the agriculture department said initially the rain damage to crops was quite discouraging for farmers and the government, but eventually with joint efforts of the farmers and local authorities, we surpassed last year’s paddy production.

According to officials, farmers this time were paid a total of ₹471.54 crore for their paddy.

“We have completed procurement for the current season and made 100% payment to farmers. 98% lifting has also been completed till November 15. We are happy that farmers had better yield and profits this season despite the flood disaster,” a senior officer said.

Procurement was done from a total of 19 grain markets, including four temporary grain yards. These are located at Kharar, Rurki, Daun Majra, Bhago Majra, Saneta, Kurali, Kachi Kurali, Khizrabad, Kachi Khizrabad, Dera Bassi, Amlala, Nagla, Samgoli, Lalru, Tiwana, Tasimbli, Jadot, Banur and yard of Ashok Batra.

