Money to clear police recruitment re-exam: STF arrests woman constable

Busting a racket of taking money from aspirants to clear the UP police recruitment examination, the Gorakhpur STF unit arrested a woman constable and her accomplice from a village under Bansgoun police station of the district on Thursday night. Candidates for UP police constable recruitment test at an examination centre in Gorakhpur on Friday (HT Photo)

The STF arrested a Delhi-based accomplice, Devendr Partap Singh, on Friday, when he reached the decided spot to take money from three aspirants.

Police also recovered five admit cards, high school and Class 12 marksheets from their possession.

Police officials confirmed that the woman constable, Pinky Sonkar, posted at Bhinga police station of Siddharth Nagar district, was under suspension and during the period she came in contact with some members of a gang involved in tampering with the examination process.

Sonkar started dealing with some aspirants, asking for ₹5 lakh against each case and trapped five of them whose admit card was uploaded on her phone.

Sonkar had asked the applicants to give ₹40,000 advance against each case, while the rest amount was to be transferred after the declaration of results.

However, acting on a tip-off, the STF and Gorakhpur police arrested Sonkar and Devendra Singh and are trying to reach the mastermind of the gang.

Meanwhile, the recruitment examination was held peacefully at 55 centres amid tight security arrangements. Candidates coming out from the examination centres were pleased with their performance but were apprehensive about the paper getting leaked.