Monsoon on a break till Aug 12 in Pune: IMD

PUNE After a dry spell in July, the southwest monsoon will take a second monsoon break till August 12, said officials of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting department at IMD Pune, said that the dry spell will continue till August 12.

“So far, as per the extended range forecast issued by the IMD, the weather systems are not very active over Maharashtra. As a result, the monsoon will take a break for a while. The existing weather systems are active over the eastern part of the country,” said Kashyapi.

Till August 12, Pune city will witness very light rainfall and cloudy skies, said Kashyapi.

Till Friday, Pune city has reported 359mm rainfall between June 1 and August 6. Whereas, normal rainfall is 352.8 mm. The departure from normal rainfall is just 6.2 mm. As the city experiences less rainfall, Pune city may witness a further deficient rainfall in the next few days.

Marathwada, Vidarbha, Madhya Maharashtra and Konkan and Goa will receive light rainfall at isolated places till August 12.

Between June 1 and August 6, Maharashtra has reported 15 per cent excess rainfall which falls under the normal rainfall category. As per IMD, the state reported 693.2 mm rainfall against the normal of 603.7 mm during this time.

Whereas Madhya Maharashtra, which includes Pune district, has reported 17 per cent excess rainfall with 522.2 mm received. Vidarbha has reported five percent less than normal rainfall, a total of 515.4 mm received so far.

Konkan and Goa between June 1 and August 6 reported 28 per cent in excess rainfall, at 2,494.7 mm. Marathwada reported 21 per cent excess rainfall with 426.3 mm rainfall received so far.