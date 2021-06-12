Month old baby kidnapped from Goa Medical College campus, manhunt on

A month-old baby was kidnapped from the campus of the state’s premier Goa Medical College and Hospital prompting the Goa police to launch a statewide hunt for the kidnappers, officials said, adding that a woman was seen carrying the baby away on a scooter driven by a man.

“We are reviewing the CCTV footage and border check posts have been alerted from Friday night. The police have also released the CCTV footage of the woman making good with the child and have called for people who may have any leads to come forward with the information,” a police spokesperson said.

The baby was allegedly kidnapped outside the coffee shop in the courtyard of the hospital when the mother handed the child over to another woman while she went to buy some snacks from the coffee shop. On returning, she found that the woman and her baby were nowhere to be seen. In a state of panic, the mother raised an alarm.

The kidnapper initially walked out of the hospital with the baby but was later seen straddling a scooter driven by a man in North Goa’s Mapusa town.

A police spokesperson said they have launched a manhunt for the kidnappers.

The police are also tracking the scooter that was allegedly used as part of the kidnapping.

“Shocked to hear about Kidnapping of a one month old boy from Goa Medical College Hospital. Once again it is proved that even Hospitals are not safe in Goa. Law and Order situation is at an all time low under @BJP4Goa @GovtofGoa. I urge @DGP_Goa to nab the culprit immediately,” Goa’s leader of opposition, Digambar Kamat.

State health minister Vishwajit Rane, however, countered saying that neither the baby nor her mother was a patient at the GMC and that the kidnapping didn’t take place from the ward.

“The child was neither a patient at GMC nor has anything to do with a security lapse. It is a baseless allegation and the facts of the incident are totally different,” Rane said in response to Kamat’s tweet.