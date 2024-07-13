Moradabad’s first flight set to take off on July 17

The long-awaited demand of the people of Moradabad and nearby cities for flights from Moradabad will come true on July 17, as the first flight from the newly constructed Moradabad Airport is scheduled to fly to Dehradun. Moradabad Airport (Sourced)

The airport’s director, Amarjeet Singh, confirmed that the Moradabad airport is ready to operate regional flights, with the first flight to Dehradun scheduled for July 17. “We have received the schedule for a single Dehradun flight from Moradabad airport, and preparations are being finalised,” said Singh.

Divisional commissioner of Moradabad, Aunjaneya Kumar Singh, said that the responsibility for the flights has been given to Flybig, a regional airline. “We were planning to start operations earlier, but it was delayed as Flybig was unable to spare a plane from their fleet,” said Singh. He shared that the company has now allocated one plane, allowing the single flight between Moradabad and Dehradun to commence from July 17.

Singh added that the airport has received a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to operate flights. He noted that only one NOC regarding the fuel storage facility is pending, and the district magistrate is in contact with DGCA officials to complete the process.

Meanwhile, mobile fuel tankers will be used to fill fuel for the flight. “We have no problem getting these mobile fuel tankers from neighbouring Bareilly, Ghaziabad and Jewar airports,” said Singh, adding that the fuel storage facility at the airport would be completed soon.

Singh also mentioned that flights to Lucknow and other cities would be started soon. He said that the operation of flights will help boost business and improve the quality of materials exported from the city. “Flight connectivity will facilitate the easy influx of experts and other technical personnel needed to enhance the quality of handicrafts and other products exported from here,” he said.

The operation of flights will also provide easy access to air travel for the people of neighboring districts such as Rampur, Amroha, Sambhal, and Bijnor, saving them travel time.