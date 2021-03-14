IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Most misguided efforts for tiger redistributions failed: K Ullas Karanath
Most states handle human-tiger conflict with little professional skill or understanding of tiger ecology, says K Ullas Karanth
Most states handle human-tiger conflict with little professional skill or understanding of tiger ecology, says K Ullas Karanth
india news

Most misguided efforts for tiger redistributions failed: K Ullas Karanath

Veteran wildlife biologist and a renowned expert on tigers, K Ullas Karanth, speaks to Sharan Poovanna on the concerns surrounding the human-animal conflict in Karnataka
READ FULL STORY
By Sharan Poovanna, Hindustan Times, New Delhi, Tigers In Karnataka
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 09:44 AM IST

Veteran wildlife biologist and a renowned expert on tigers, K Ullas Karanth, speaks to Sharan Poovanna on the concerns surrounding the human-animal conflict in Karnataka. Edited excerpts:

Has there been an increase in human-tiger conflict in Karnataka? If yes, what are the reasons behind it?

There has been an increase in the last two decades, but it is still relatively low and mostly restricted to the fringes of the landscape bordering the cluster of major reserves, i.e., Nagarahol National Park (Karnataka), Wayanad (Kerala), Bandipur (Karnataka), Mudumalai (Tamil Nadu) and Biligiri Ranganatha Swamy Temple (Karnataka). This entire area of about 3,000 sq km was relatively better protected from the 1970’s onwards and has attained a high number of tigers since then. Given the natural productivity of the species, one female can produce 10-15 cubs in her lifetime. This leads to an annual surplus of tigers in this region that are wandering off into human-dominated areas. Most of them are either older ones that have been evicted naturally from their home ranges while in some cases, it involves younger animals of two to four years of age which are in search of home ranges to settle down.

Are authorities dealing with the problem in the most effective way possible?

Not in my opinion, and this is not unique to Karnataka. It starts with the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) and most states handle these incidents with little professional skill or understanding of tiger ecology. The same mistakes and loss of human lives are repeated when the situation is not handled well. When an animal is habituated preying on humans, it must be killed immediately using the quickest possible method. It must be done only by experts and should not take days to “rescue” it as more lives continue to be lost during this period and public animosity towards parks and wildlife increases. This obsession over “saving every individual cat” is an attitude problem and not scientific or useful when it comes to dealing with human-animal conflict.

The forest department has said that there been no encroachment of forest land and there is no shortage of food for tigers in the jungles. Do you agree with this assessment?

In protected areas like Bandipur, I agree that there is no shortage of food. It is the very nature of their space use patterns. However in reserves like Nagarahol and BRT, an increasing number of humans in settlements within the parks are a major problem. While tigers which are killing people outside the forests can be isolated and shot at quickly, what will you do if these outbreaks happen inside the protected areas? Despite persistent demand from hundreds of forest-dwellers in Nagarahol who have petitioned to be relocated for more than a decade, no one has bothered to take any step. After some good work in the earlier years, this critical conservation step necessary to prevent conflicts has been stalled.

However, we must note that the encroachment of potential tiger habitat by humans continues in reserved and deemed forests. This is encouraged by the endless extension of Forest Rights Act procedures, which has caused significant damage. No one, including “conservationists” talk about this out of political correctness.

How can authorities contain this problem and what are the challenges they face to ensure the safety of both humans and tigers?

Outside the reserves in human-dominated landscapes, human safety must be prioritized. Money and time should not be wasted on ‘tiger rescue’, releasing captive bred tigers, needless translocations, etc. All these interventions only add to the problem.

Also, if the tigers involved are old and infirm, even if they are captured, they must be humanely euthanized immediately and not kept in captivity artificially for decades under stressful conditions. “Authorities” have become too insular towards science and expertise, and this needs a cultural change.

How have these incidents impacted tiger conservation efforts?

The public is becoming increasingly interested in wildlife conservation and as a result, local hunting has taken a dip compared to the 1970s in Karnataka. However, due to the conflict cases, the public is resistant towards the creation of new protected areas. This has come as a huge setback for tiger conservation because more habitats need to be conserved if we are to increase the tiger population beyond the 3,000 we have in India now.

Have the conservation efforts led to a higher density of tigers that has further created a new challenge?

I would not call them “conservation efforts”. They are artificial and excessive, misguided manipulations of vegetation and water, which have increased prey densities to unnaturally high levels. As a result, the number of tigers has also reached unnaturally high levels. These civil works and vegetation manipulations with huge budgetary outlays are drastically altering the natural state of the habitat and animal density levels. If the park budgets are drastically trimmed, the habitat will revert to a more natural state and prey and tiger densities will also settle down to those levels. We are turning our tiger habitats into “Disney-lands” and the ignorant tourists think that this is a great idea!

Can there be more coordination between states to redistribute these animals? What are the challenges to this proposal or approach?

It is utterly foolish to think of “redistributing tigers”. They are not chess pieces or cattle to be redistributed in this manner. The distribution will happen naturally once the prey base recovers, and the dispersing animals find new habitats. Most misguided efforts for tiger redistributions across India have failed and can have tragic consequences both for locals as well as the tigers. The problem is, in the absence of any scientific inputs on tiger management, only such failed ideas are going around again and again.

We have barely increased the tiger habitat in the last 50 years while the animal’s population has only increased from about 2,000 to 3,000. Look at the progress in other sectors India has made during the same period. It is a sad commentary indeed on the last two decades of failures in wildlife conservations.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tigers in india
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Congress leader denied ticket to go it alone

By Ramesh Babu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:00 AM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Mahila Congress president Lathika Subhash on Monday said she will contest in the upcoming assembly polls as an independent candidate, a day after she tonsured her head in protest against the denial of a ticket, even as dissent over candidate lists brewed among major parties in the state
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Top court seeks EC, Centre opinions on repoll possibility if NOTA wins

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:00 AM IST
New Delhi The Supreme Court on Monday issued notices to the Centre and the Election Commission of India (ECI) on a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking fresh elections if maximum votes were polled in favour of NOTA (None Of The Above) in a particular constituency
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Suvendu urges EC to reject Mamata’s papers, cites cases in Assam

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 11:59 PM IST
Kolkata Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari, who is fighting chief minister Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram, on Monday sought rejection of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief’s nomination and alleged that she had not declared pending criminal cases against her
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Key leaders in TN file nomination papers

By Divya Chandrababu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 11:59 PM IST
Chennai: Key leaders across various political parties -- chief minister and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazgham (AIADMK) co-ordrinator Edappadi Palaniswami, Dravida Munnetra Kazgham president M K Stalin and actor-politician Kamal Haasan -- filed their nominations on Monday from their constituencies and hit the ground to campaign for the April 6 polls
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Shah, Nadda step up attack against Congress in Assam

By Biswa Kalyan Purkayastha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 11:57 PM IST
SILCHAR/Guwahati: Union home minister Amit Shah and Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda on Monday hit out at the Congress for allying with the Badruddin Ajmal-led All India United Democratic Front ahead of the three-phase assembly elections in Assam, as they promised to ensure the preservation of the state’s indigenous culture if the party retains power
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Shah reaches out to tribals, takes swipe at CM over ‘conspiracy’

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 11:57 PM IST
Kolkata: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will fully implement the Forest Rights Act in the tribal belts of West Bengal, buy all forest products at maximum support price, provide employment to all and spend thousands of crores of rupees on tribespeople if it wins the assembly election, Union home minister Amit Shah said in Bankura district on Monday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

33% dip in India’s weapon imports: Sipri

By Rahul Singh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 11:56 PM IST
New Delhi: India’s arms imports fell 33% between 2011-15 and 2016-20, said a report released by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (Sipri) on Monday, at a time the country has taken a raft of measures to cut dependence on imported military hardware
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Experts warn against Covid relaxations at Mahakumbh

By Neeraj Santoshi and Sandeep Rawat
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 11:56 PM IST
Haridwar/Dehradun With the Uttarakhand government removing all Covid-19 restrictions for people attending the Mahakumbh in Haridwar, experts on Monday warned that the religious event could spark an alarming spike in the infections that already shown signs of a fresh wave in the country over the last few weeks
READ FULL STORY
Close
An Indian laborer carries a rice bag after they were unloaded from trains to store at a Food Corporation of India (FCI) warehouse during lockdown.(AP)
An Indian laborer carries a rice bag after they were unloaded from trains to store at a Food Corporation of India (FCI) warehouse during lockdown.(AP)
india news

Warehouses in Odisha running out of space as FCI slows down lifting rice

By Debabrata Mohanty, Hindustan Times, Bhubaneswar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 11:33 PM IST
  • In a petition to Union Minister Food and Civil Supplies Minister Piyush Goyal, BJD MPs said the FCI needs to evacuate 30 lakh tonnes of rice from the state's warehouses, but till March 13 it has evacuated only 6.65 lakh tonnes of rice.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu conducts proceedings in the Rajya Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi(RSTV/PTI Photo)
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu conducts proceedings in the Rajya Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi(RSTV/PTI Photo)
india news

Six new bills introduced as parliament gets back to business

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 01:15 AM IST
The bill was opposed by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor who said it violated the constitutional principle of separation of powers and resulted in a disproportionate dependence on a single authority for the protection of children.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In this file picture from 2018, James Christian Michel (C) the alleged middleman in the multi-crore AgustaWestland chopper deal, being produced at a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Court, in Patiala House Court, in New Delhi. (HT Photo)
In this file picture from 2018, James Christian Michel (C) the alleged middleman in the multi-crore AgustaWestland chopper deal, being produced at a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Court, in Patiala House Court, in New Delhi. (HT Photo)
india news

UK minister on India visit may raise Michel detention

By Rezaul H Laskar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 01:37 AM IST
Ahmad, who is seen as the lead UK minister for Michel’s case, is expected to raise the matter during his meetings with interlocutors in New Delhi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
All India Nationalised Bank Officers' Federation (AINBOF) organised demonstrations across the country.(Mint)
All India Nationalised Bank Officers' Federation (AINBOF) organised demonstrations across the country.(Mint)
india news

Two-day nationwide bank strike: Here's how day 1 panned out

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 11:24 PM IST
The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), an umbrella body of nine bank unions, had called for a nationwide strike on March 15 and 16 to protest against the central government's proposed privatisation and disinvestment plan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Will discuss racism issue with UK when required: Jaishankar

By Rezaul H Laskar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 11:22 PM IST
New Delhi India will take up incidents of racism in the UK with the country’s government when required, external affairs minister S Jaishankar said on Monday against the backdrop of strains caused by a debate on the farmers’ protest in the British parliament
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Will discuss racism issue with UK when required: Jaishankar

By Rezaul H Laskar, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 11:21 PM IST
India has been working with countries around the world, especially in West Asia, to facilitate the return of citizens working or studying there and more than a million people have travelled abroad on Air India flights, external affairs minister S Jaishankar said on Monday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

3 feet just as safe as 6 for physical distancing: Study

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 11:17 PM IST
Maintaining six feet of social distancing is unlikely to be more or less safe than keeping a distance of 3 feet, especially in schools, according to a study covering over 500,000 students and close to 100,000 staff in the United States, which recommends that the lower requirement could help bring more children back to school
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP