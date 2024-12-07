Motorcycle crash in Gorakhpur kills five, injures three

Five people, including three family members, were killed and three others sustained serious injuries in a motorcycle collision late Friday night at Nahar Road near the Mohaddipur Power Station under the Cantonment Police Station jurisdiction in Gorakhpur. The injured are undergoing treatment at Baba Raghav Das (BRD) Medical College, with two reported to be in critical condition, police said. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the accident through social media. He offered condolences to the grieving families and instructed officials to ensure all necessary assistance is provided. He also prayed for the swift recovery of those injured. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

The victims have been identified as Vikrant (33), a sanitation worker with the UP Power Corporation, his two daughters Laddo (3) and Pari (1). The other deceased were Suraj (28) and Monu Chauhan (32). Vikrant’s wife, Nikita (29) and their son Angad (6) sustained critical injuries. Another person, Chima Nand (29), was also injured in the accident.

According to police, Vikrant, along with his family was returning home on a motorcycle after attending a wedding, while Suraj and Monu Chauhan were travelling in the opposite direction after attending a religious programme. The accident occurred when the motorcycles lost control, leading to a collision. Another biker, Chima Nand, rammed his vehicle into a truck while trying to avoid hitting the two motorcycles.

After receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot and rushed the injured to a hospital.

District Magistrate Krishna Karunesh and Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Grover visited the accident spot and the hospital to oversee treatment of the injured.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for postmortem, said police.

