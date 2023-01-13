Home / Cities / Others / MP Sanjeev Arora launches book ‘Khol Kar Dekho’ penned by author Manoj Dhiman

MP Sanjeev Arora launches book ‘Khol Kar Dekho’ penned by author Manoj Dhiman

others
Published on Jan 13, 2023 11:13 PM IST

MP Sanjeev Arora said book penned by author Manoj Dhiman contains variety of short stories, including satire on the existing system, emotions, relationships, human psychology and many more

MP Sanjeev Arora with author Manoj Dhiman while launching book titled `Khol Kar Dekho’ . (HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

“Literature is a mirror of the society and it shows whatever happens in our surroundings,” said Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora, while launching book titled `Khol Kar Dekho’ (Laghukatha Sangrah)— a collection of Hindi short stories penned by Hindi author Manoj Dhiman, a senior journalist— on Thursday.

Arora said literature plays a key role in protecting our present, adding that it throws light on the whole society, traditions and cultures etc to the future generations.

He added that short stories in the book include satire on the existing system, emotions, relationships, human psychology and many more.

