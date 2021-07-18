MP tourism minister asks party workers to pay 100 for selfie

Madhya Pradesh tourism and culture minister Usha Thakur said party workers will have to pay ₹100 for taking selfies with her.

Talking to media in Indore, Thakur said, “Selfies waste too much time of ours. Sometimes we reach the programme an hour late, therefore, I have decided that Mandal workers of the Bharitya Janta Party will have to pay ₹100 for taking a selfie. The money will be given to the Mandal treasurer. The money can be used for the welfare work of the party.”

She further said, “I don’t like garlands because it has religious importance so I have asked to replace bouquet with books. This will upgrade the BJP party office library.”

Earlier too, Thakur hit the headlines for her controversial suggestions.

During the second wave of Covid-19, Thakur appealed to people to perform Yagya to purify the environment to get rid of the Covid-19 virus.

Thakur, who is spotted without a mask most of the time, said the virus will not attack her due to her vedic lifestyle, including reciting Hanuman Chalisa and performing yagya with cow dung cakes.

However, Congress took a jab at her statement. MP Congress Committee spokesperson JP Dhanopia said, “BJP has now emerged as a party of businessmen as they see profit and loss in everything. A party worker, who works on the field and helps an MLA in winning the election, now has to give money to take a picture with the same MLA. Such attitude is going to be proved cost dearer for these leaders in the upcoming election.”

However, BJP spokesperson Rajneesh Agrawal said, “Minister Usha Thakur was saying it in a casual mood. People were laughing there. A politician also has a right to crack a joke.”